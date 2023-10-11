Exxon Buys Pioneer in $60 Billion Deal to Create Shale Giant

The deal is Exxon’s largest since its merger with Mobil in the late 1990s and is the largest corporate transaction so far this year.

Exxon Mobil struck a nearly $60 billion agreement Wednesday to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in the largest oil-and-gas deal in two decades, tying the energy giant’s future to fossil fuels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal, at $253 a share, values Pioneer at an almost 7% premium to its closing value of about $55.4 billion Tuesday. It cements Exxon’s status as the dominant player in the American fracking industry, now centered in West Texas, where Pioneer has more places to drill than almost all of its rivals.

Shares in Pioneer rose about 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday. Exxon’s stock dropped less than 1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal is Exxon’s largest since its $75 billion merger with Mobil in the late 1990s and is the largest corporate transaction so far this year. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Exxon and Pioneer were closing in on the tie-up.

Exxon’s all-stock transaction leans heavily on its higher share price relative to its peers over the past year. Several institutional investment firms have snapped up more of Exxon’s shares following a surge in oil and gas prices, keeping its stock performing more strongly than that of most other oil companies.

