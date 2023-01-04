Exxon, Chevron focus on oil projects in the Americas

Chevron has held on to some international assets close to home. The U.S. has granted it a new license to pump oil in Venezuela again, after years of sanctions. So far, it has said it won’t make new investments in the country, only maintain existing assets while it collects debt from its state-run joint venture partner. Chevron would have to contend with myriad technical issues at Venezuela’s aging oil fields and take on political risk to expand there.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}