Exxon, Chevron hit gushers of cash as big oil companies lure back investors

Exxon and Chevron have both said they would stick to more modest spending levels they laid out last year. Exxon plans to increase its 2022 capital spending by $4 billion to $7 billion from last year’s low levels. Even with the increase, Exxon’s planned capital investments through 2027 are down 17% to 33% from its pre-pandemic plans. Chevron’s planned capital expenditures for 2022 are down about 26% from its previous plans, while European oil companies have also said they would invest more conservatively in oil and gas production.