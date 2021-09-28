Exxon, Chevron lack a certain Je ne Sais Quoi

A number of assumptions need to play out in order for Exxon and Chevron’s strategy to prevail. One is that one of the moonshot technologies in which they are investing in needs to “pop." There is a chance this could happen, but also a fairly good chance the companies will have to invest a whole lot more to see tangible results, if those materialize at all. Biotech companies are richly valued for precisely those promises of breakthrough products, but they spend a much larger chunk of revenue on research and development to maximize their chances. Gilead spent roughly 20% of its revenue on R&D last year. Exxon and Chevron will end up spending a grand total of 0.2% of revenue on new technologies this year.