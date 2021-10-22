2 min read.Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 09:40 PM ISTReuters
India ships in about 85% of its oil needs from overseas and has been scouting for partnerships with global oil majors to quickly monetise its reserves
Global oil major ExxonMobil Corp is looking at buying a stake in some of the local deep water fields of Indian explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp , oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Friday.
India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 85% of its oil needs from overseas and has been scouting for partnerships with global oil majors to quickly monetise its reserves.
"I think the point which comes through all these meetings, whether it is Exxon, or it is Total or anyone else, is that they saw the positive vibes and political commitment on this," Puri said.
Kapoor said India was also interested in buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) under long-term contracts with Total.
"We are looking for long-term LNG deals with less (pricing) volatility. This will give comfort to us and to them as well as they will be assured of a dedicated market going forward," he said.
To hedge against market volatility, he said India had given several pricing options to Total.
Earlier in the day, the chief executive of Petronet LNG, India's top gas importer, said surging LNG prices were pushing buyers to look at securing long-term contracts, possibly with an option for floor and ceiling prices.
