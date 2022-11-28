Exxon Mobil has a potash problem in the Permian basin

In 2012, the Interior Department enabled far more oil-and-gas development on nearly 500,000 protected acres designated for potash development, the year after the two industries had begun meeting together as the Joint Industry Technical Committee to facilitate cooperation. But some oil executives in the Permian said they have avoided buying land in the potash area for years given the strict regulatory requirements that sometimes entail waiting as long as 18 months for drilling permits. The region is also far removed from the rest of the oil patch and the power, pipelines and service companies that help move oil to market, adding to costs.