Exxon to continue leaner spending as covid-19 threat lingers

Exxon said Wednesday it is ahead of schedule on targets to cut the carbon intensity, or emissions as a proportion of total energy produced, from its oil and gas production. The company said it believes its production business will cut greenhouse gas intensity 15% to 20% in 2021 relative to 2016. Some environmentalists have criticized the company’s focus on carbon intensity, noting that it can decline while Exxon’s overall carbon emissions still increase. Exxon said it would cut overall corporate-wide greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% by 2030.