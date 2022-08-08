ExxonMobil in strategic partnership with THINK Gas to market CNG lubricants

This partnership will enable Mobil’s specialized gas engine oil offerings to be available at THINK Gas’s owned and operated stations across various states in India
ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd on Monday announced a strategic partnership with THINK Gas Distribution Pvt Ltd., involved in clean fuel distribution to consumers, to market its range of compressed natural gas (CNG) lubricants for passenger and commercial vehicles.
This partnership will enable Mobil’s specialized gas engine oil offerings to be available at THINK Gas’s owned and operated stations across various states in India.
With this association, both organizations aim to build compelling value propositions for consumers, a company statement said. Recently, the commitment was further strengthened by the leadership of both organizations meeting in New Delhi, the statement added.
Vipin Rana, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd. said “We are happy to have partnered with THINK Gas to provide our CNG lubricants to the end consumers. There is a growing preference for CNG vehicles in India and THINK Gas is creating infrastructure to accelerate the availability and use of Natural Gas."
“We have introduced a range of lubricants for CNG fueled vehicles that help advance the productivity, performance, and reliability of the vehicle, while meeting industry specifications for CNG vehicles. I am hopeful that our combined synergies will mutually benefit us and offer the consumers a great value proposition."
Sandeep Trehan, Founder & President - Marketing & Business Development, THINK Gas, said “Our focus at THINK Gas is to build an ecosystem which will drive our customers to change, start using clean Natural Gas and improve their quality of life. We will keep working on marketing innovations and good partnerships to motivate the use of clean fuel in an efficient and safe manner. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we always work towards customers’ convenience. Our association with ExxonMobil Lubricants will ensure that with world class products and services, we will be able to create new customer experiences"
This partnership gives customers access to CNG lubricants with superior lubrication formulations, as well as hassle-free oil change experiences at THINK Gas’ CNG stations.