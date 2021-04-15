Facebook announces first deal to buy renewable energy in India

The social media giant isn’t the only Big Tech firm to promise net zero emissions for its worldwide operations. Companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft have made the same promise as well. In fact, all of Apple’s manufacturing partners joined the company’s drive to become carbon neutral by 2030, the iPhone maker announced last month. This includes Apple’s manufacturers in India, who will be moving to 100% renewable energy for producing Apple’s products. The company’s partners have 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy, which is set to come online by 2030.