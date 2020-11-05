New Delhi: Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd and Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd placed the winning bids for commercial mining of coal from Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) mine in Jharkhand and Sahapur (East) mine in Madhya Pradesh respectively on Thursday, according to a government official.

Thursday marked the fourth day of the commercial coal mine auctions by India that began on Monday after a decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in May to award coal and lignite blocks on a revenue-sharing basis. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis.

While Adani Enterprise Ltd, Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd and Saraf Trading Co. Pvt Ltd were also in fray for the Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) coal mine; Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, and Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd were bidding for Sahapur (East) coal mine. These mines together have a geological reserve of 83.63 million tonnes.

The government official cited above requesting anonymity said that both mines attracted good premiums over and above the floor price.

As part of the two-stage auction process, a bidder has to bid for the percentage revenue share over the reserve price. There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines.

The last day of the auction is expected to be 9 November. A total of 38 coal mines have been put on auction by the coal ministry. There have been 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids. The blocks are located across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.

These bids come at a time when the global investor community is focusing on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and the window for fossil fuels is closing. While transitioning to a green economy, India has also called for a reset on climate debate on coal as a fuel.

India has auctioned a total of 15 coal mines (including Sahapur (East) and Rajhara North), with four more coal mines left to be bid out. They are; Radhikapur (East) in Odisha, Urma Paharitola in Jharkhand, Gondulpara in Jharkhand, and Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh.

The winning bids for the auctioned coal mines have been received from firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd and EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd among others.

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present levels of around 700 mt. The earlier plan was to mine 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by 2020.

