Fairmine, Chowgule place winning bids for coal mines

While a total of 38 coal mines were initially put-on auction by the coal ministry, a total of 19 mines are being bid out under the 11th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.There have been 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, while the remaining 15 mines did not receive any bid. The blocks are located across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra. The bids for the mines come at a time when the global investor community is focusing on environmental, social and governance investing and the window for fossil fuels is closing. India has called for a reset on the debate of using coal as a fuel even as it transitions to a green economy.