NEW DELHI : The financial deficit in India power distribution nearly halved during FY20 to FY22, according to the ‘11th Annual Integrate Rating and Ranking: Power Distribution Utilities’ released by the union power ministry.

The Annual Integrated Rating calculates the absolute gap (losses) on a cash adjusted basis, where the focus is on capturing revenue cash flows instead of revenue accrued.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), DNH Power Distribution Corporation Limited (DNHPDCL) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) were amond the top five discoms in the country accordig to the rating which is based on financial sustainability performance excellence and external environment.

“Financial deficit in India’s power distribution sector nearly halved in FY22 as compared to FY20, despite an 8% increase in gross input energy," the report said.

In FY22, the power distribution sector’s financial deficit nearly halved, when compared to FY20, with absolute cash-adjusted gap declining 46 percent to ₹53,000 crore. Shortfall in cash collection -- the cash-adjustment in the absolute gap -- also improved. In FY20, cash adjusted revenue was ₹38,000 crore lower than accrued revenue, compared with ₹24,000 crore in FY22.

Analyzing the losses shows the deficit narrowed despite gross input energy volume growing by 8% over FY20-FY22 on the back of rising demand for power. This was driven by a 50% improvement in the ACS-ARR gap, which captures the cash-adjusted gap per unit.

Noting that the government made great efforts to support the sector, the report said that aggregate subsidy disbursal was higher than the subsidy booked during the year. In addition, government has taken over discom loans over FY20-FY22, which have also been converted into equity, thus easing their debt obligations, the report said.

AT&C losses improved to 16.5% in FY22, almost 5% lower than FY21 and 3% lower than FY20 levels.