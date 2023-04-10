Financial deficit of power sector halves to 8% during FY20-222 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM IST
- AEML, UGVCL, MGVCL, DNHPDCL of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and PGVCL were amond the top five discoms in the country accordig to the rating
NEW DELHI : The financial deficit in India power distribution nearly halved during FY20 to FY22, according to the ‘11th Annual Integrate Rating and Ranking: Power Distribution Utilities’ released by the union power ministry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×