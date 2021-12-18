In view of mounting outstanding dues of power generation companies, Union Minister R K Singh urged states to be financially viable. “This will help attract investments in the power sector and also benefit the consumers through reduced cost of electricity and improved consumer services," the minister said.

This comes after the minister chaired a review meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power/Energy Departments of different states, CMDs/MDs of power sector CPSUs. The meeting was also attended by MoS (Power) Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS (Renewable Energy) Bhagwant Khuba.

The minister said, as quoted by official statement, “The country has become power surplus; we have connected the whole country into one grid, and strengthened the distribution system. These steps have increased the power availability to 22 hours in rural areas and 23.5 hours in urban areas. The next step is to take it to 24X7 guaranteed power supply at affordable price"

The matter of increasing overdues of power generation firms (gencos) was also deliberated and it was advised that distribution companies (discoms) must immediately undertake loss reduction measures through proper metering, billing and energy accounting.

Proper accounting of subsidies being announced by respective state governments and payment to discoms also need to be ensured.

It was reiterated that improved financial sustainability of the discoms will not only attract investments in the power sector as a whole but will also benefit the consumers through reduced cost of electricity and improved consumer services, it stated.

Singh stated that the availability of power is fundamental to the Indian economy and objective is to provide world-class services and facilities for the citizens of this country.

The minister also emphasized upon energy transition towards more green energy to safeguard the environment for the coming generations while taking forward development of the sector.

The manifold benefits of PM-KUSUM scheme primarily in the form of additional income and cheaper electricity for farmers were emphasized. State governments will benefit through reduced subsidy burden. This will also benefit the environment as well in the form of clean and green energy generation, he stressed.

The state-wise status of implementation and issues being faced were deliberated in detail during the meeting. Renewed focus was laid on renewable energy for ensuring availability of sufficient electricity supply in an environment-friendly manner.

Further, it was stressed that for providing 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to consumers; an operationally efficient and financially viable electricity distribution sector is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies)

