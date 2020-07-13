Firms line up to create roadmap for India’s global solar grid plans

The global grid plan is spread across three phases. The first phase deals with the Middle East-South Asia-South-East Asia (MESASEA) interconnection for sharing green energy sources such as solar power. The second phase deals with the MESASEA grid getting interconnected with the African power pools; and the third and final phase is on global interconnection. The selected consultant will have to help develop OSOWOG’s long-term vision, implementation plan, roadmap and institutional framework.