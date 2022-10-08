First seminar of Agni Tattva campaign under LiFE mission held in Leh

This campaign aims to create awareness of the core concept of Agni Tattva, an element that is synonymous with energy and is among the five elements of Panchmahabhoot
New Delhi: Power Foundation of India in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) organised a campaign to create awareness on Agni Tattva under LiFE - Lifestyle for environment, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
This campaign aims to create awareness of the core concept of Agni Tattva, an element that is synonymous with energy and is among the five elements of Panchmahabhoot.
The first conference of the Agni campaign was organised in Leh on October 7, on the theme of ‘Sustainability and Culture’. It witnessed participation from key stakeholders working in the areas of energy, culture, and sustainability, from diverse fields such as administration, policymakers, academics, and start-ups, the ministry said.
R K Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has said the UT administration of Ladakh has laid out a clear roadmap to reverse this imbalance and move toward sustainable development.
Ladakh has immense solar energy potential, which should be harnessed. The focus is to provide decentralized renewable solar power across Ladakh thereby reducing grid dependency. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Carbon Neutral Ladakh.