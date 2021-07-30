First Solar to invest $684 million for solar module manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Attracted by India’s green economy, US-headquartered First Solar on Friday announced its plans to invest $684 million for setting up a 3.3 gigawatt (GW) solar module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

With India’s plans of imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers, the solar equipment manufacturing space has been garnering investor’s interest. A case in point being Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd plans to set up an integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) module giga factory. Also, Vikram Solar recently inaugurated a 1.3 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Mint earlier reported about First Solar among firms that are considering building solar equipment manufacturing facilities capitalizing on the Indian government’s initiative to push local manufacturing.

“First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced that it intends to invest $684 million in a new, fully vertically-integrated photovoltaic (PV) thin film solar module manufacturing facility in India. Contingent upon permitting, and pending approval of Indian government incentives that are satisfactory to First Solar, the advanced facility is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023," the company said in a statement.

Despite running the world’s largest clean energy programme, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3 GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules and heavily depends on imports from China. India’ solar equipment space is dominated by Chinese firms such as Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, ET Solar, Chint Solar and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd.

“India stands apart in the decisiveness of its response to China’s strategy of state-subsidized global dominance of the crystalline silicon solar supply chain. The country’s comprehensive approach provides precisely the kind of level playing field needed for non-Chinese solar manufacturers to compete on their own merits, and should be a template for other likeminded nations. We’re very pleased to be able to support the sustainable energy ambitions of a major US ally in the Indo-Pacific region with American-designed solar technology," said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar in the statement.

The interest from firms such as Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures promoted 1366 Technologies and First Solar comes in the backdrop of Rs4,500 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV modules will help India ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity. The scheme is expected to add 10 GW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around Rs17,200 crore.

Wafers and ingots—building blocks for manufacturing solar cells and modules—are key to India’s ambitious clean energy plans.

“Unique among the world’s ten largest solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company, for not using a crystalline silicon (c-Si) semiconductor, and for not manufacturing in China, First Solar produces its thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof and does not rely on Chinese c-Si supply chains," the statement said.

Indian government is also turning the screws on Chinese solar power equipment manufacturers, with no Chinese firm granted permission to feature in the approved list of solar PV models and module manufacturers (ALMM) as reported by Mint earlier. Being on this list is a must to do business in the world’s largest green energy market and qualifies a manufacturers’ equipment to be sourced for government-supported schemes and projects from where electricity distribution companies procure electricity. India will also impose a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from 1 April next year.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme and has a solar power generation capacity of 41.09 GW with plans to achieve 100GW of solar power by 2022. According to the Central Electricity Authority, of India’ 817 GW of India’ power requirement by 2030, solar energy will account for 280 GW

