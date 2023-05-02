Heatwaves in India may raise power prices: Fitch1 min read 02 May 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the country would experience above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days during April-June
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said that the recent heatwaves in India are unlikely to impact the ratings of the power-generation companies (gencos) in their portfolio in the near term, although they could contribute to higher power prices. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the country would experience above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days during April-June.
