FM assures global investors of sanctity of power purchase contracts in India

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured global investors of the sanctity of power purchase contracts in India.

The attempt by Sitharaman to assuage investors’ concerns comes in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’ efforts to renegotiate clean energy tariffs with developers. The Centre has pulled out all stops to impress upon the state government to not cancel the power purchase agreements (PPAs) inked by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Speaking at India Energy Forum by CERAWEEK, Sitharaman said the commitments made will be honoured.

The finance minister’ statement comes at a time when India’s emerging green economy is expected to require investments of around $80 billion till 2022, growing more than threefold to $250 billion during 2023-30. India has become one of the top renewable producers globally with ambitious capacity expansion plans.

“Without taking any sides I shall tell you that investments will be honoured," Sitharaman said as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been trying to attract investments in the backdrop of the Indian economy battling a severe demand slowdown and liquidity crunch that resulted in the growth rate slowing to an over six-year low 5% in the three months ended June.

Some of the global investors in Andhra Pradesh’ clean energy space include Goldman Sachs, Brookfield, SoftBank, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Japan’s JERA Co. Inc., Singapore’s GIC Holdings Pte Ltd, Global Infrastructure Partners, CDC Group Plc and World Bank’s International Finance Corp. (IFC).

The concern over the sanctity of PPAs has also been articulated by various global investors with states such as Uttar Pradesh going the Andhra Pradesh way for curtailing purchase of green energy. Andhra Pradesh has quoted an initial figure of Rs2.43 per unit and Rs2.44 per unit for wind and solar power tariffs respectively. Andhra Pradesh is trying to rework PPAs signed by the previous government for wind and solar power with average tariffs (FY14) of Rs4.70 per unit and Rs5.8 per unit, respectively.

The Andhra government has clarified that they will not open all PPAs, but only those where malfeasance has been established.

In response to a Mint’s query, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO, TOTAL S.A., on Monday said the stability of contracts is paramount and its joint venture with French government-owned power utility Electricite de France SA (EDF) had faced issues in a “North Indian state."

He declined to name the north Indian state and said, “It’s important to have contractual stability for investors."

Meanwhile, betting on India’s clean energy push, French oil and gas major Total SA announced the acquisition of 37.4% stake in Adani Gas Ltd, promoted by the Adani Group, for Rs5,662 crore.

“International Energy Agency in its latest report noted that during the period 2015 to 2018, investments in the energy sector in India had recorded the second highest growth in the world," said India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The acquisition is the largest foreign direct investment in India’s city gas distribution sector, with the deal giving Total joint control of Adani Gas.

“We as a nation are doing everything so that investments are honoured," Sitharaman said.

Mint had reported on 2 September about the Centre’s plan to take legal recourse under the Electricity Act of 2003, which states that power offtake can only be curtailed for safety reasons. Andhra Pradesh has around 7,700 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind projects. The state has 4,092MW of installed wind power projects, awarded through feed-in tariffs. Also, the resource-rich state has 3,230MW of solar power projects that were awarded through the competitive bidding route.

This assumes significance given that growth in private consumption expenditure slumped to an 18-quarter low of 3.1% in April-June. India’s industrial output contracted 1.1% in August, its worst show in 81 months, signalling the deepening of the economic downturn.