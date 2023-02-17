For mining EV metals, the Arctic is hot
As the US turns to Canada for ‘critical minerals,’ Europe might come to rely on the historic mining hub of Sweden
The rush to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.
Like the U.S., Europe is worried that it is too reliant on China for supplies of once-obscure natural resources, such as lithium and rare-earth metals, that are seen as climate-friendly successors to oil and gas. The European Union is due to announce policies to improve its green-energy security in a “critical raw materials act" next month. Self-sufficiency targets are among the options being discussed.
The U.S. is following a similar path, most aggressively through its new electric-vehicle tax credits. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act stipulated that half of the credits’ $7,500 value per car would depend on manufacturers sourcing a rising proportion of “critical minerals" domestically or from trade partners, though the details are still being worked out.
On both sides of the Atlantic, one of the best answers to long-simmering worries about green-energy security is to look north—often far north. Remember President Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland for its mineral wealth in 2019? That was far-fetched, but Canada’s mining industry is booming with projects expected to feed the U.S. EV industry. Many of them sit on the “Canadian Shield," a vast band of rock encircling Hudson Bay.
The “Baltic Shield" that stretches across Scandinavia to western Russia is similarly mineral-rich. It helps explain why Sweden in particular has such a long mining heritage. In the mid-17th century, the country’s “Great Copper Mountain" near Falun provided two-thirds of the world’s copper. Even today, 80% of iron ore mined in the EU comes from a site near the Arctic town of Kiruna that Swedish state operator LKAB has exploited for well over a century.
The energy transition is an opportunity for Sweden’s mining complex. LKAB said last month that it had identified Europe’s largest body of rare-earth metals close to its existing Kiruna operation. Stockholm-listed Boliden runs one of the world’s most efficient copper mines at Aitik, 75 miles south of Kiruna. Though not defined as “critical" by the U.S. Geological Survey, copper will be among the most important raw materials for electrifying infrastructure that currently runs on oil, given its role in conducting electricity.
Digging up the planet to save it is an awkward pitch. The only way for miners to counter accusations that they are adding to the problem they want to solve is by decarbonizing operations. Here Sweden is again helped by the geology of the Baltic Shield, whose river valleys are favorable for green-energy production.
Roughly 45% of the country’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power, with much of the remainder provided by nuclear and wind. It is also cheap, particularly in the Arctic, where many mines are located. Much of Sweden’s hydroelectric power is produced in the north of the country, and grid connections to the south are limited, keeping prices low locally.
For investors, the companies that help the miners decarbonize are another way to play the theme. Two of the world’s top manufacturers of mining equipment, Epiroc and Sandvik, are Swedish. Their focus is on the kind of EVs that travel around mines rather than on roads.
Against a favorable geopolitical backdrop, the biggest risk for investors is, oddly enough, political. Mines, which can bring a lot of noise and relatively few jobs to an area, don’t tend to be popular locally. Boliden has a potentially huge undeveloped copper mine called Laver, but for years the project has gone nowhere. Brussels will struggle to address this problem with its coming raw-materials policy, just as Washington has failed so far to follow up the Inflation Reduction Act with the permitting reform necessary to unleash its full potential. There is a reason the West relies on autocracies for a lot of its oil.
In democracies, green-energy security will involve managing tensions between regional and national interests like never before. Investors need to keep their expectations for a new gold rush in check, but it might help ease Sweden’s path that it has always been a mining country.