For mining EV metals, the Arctic is hot

Against a favorable geopolitical backdrop, the biggest risk for investors is, oddly enough, political. Mines, which can bring a lot of noise and relatively few jobs to an area, don’t tend to be popular locally. Boliden has a potentially huge undeveloped copper mine called Laver, but for years the project has gone nowhere. Brussels will struggle to address this problem with its coming raw-materials policy, just as Washington has failed so far to follow up the Inflation Reduction Act with the permitting reform necessary to unleash its full potential. There is a reason the West relies on autocracies for a lot of its oil.

