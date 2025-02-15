For oil companies, ‘Gulf of Mexico’ is out, ‘Gulf of America’ is in
Benoît Morenne , Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Feb 2025, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryCompanies with much to lose, and gain, from the Trump administration are honoring the president’s rebranding of the Gulf of Mexico.
As far as British oil giant BP is concerned, the catastrophic oil spill that tainted Louisiana’s shores more than a decade ago didn’t take place in the Gulf of Mexico.
