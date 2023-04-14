For Taiwan, as for Ukraine, Energy Security Is Existential3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- To counter a potential Chinese blockade, the island needs to wean itself off imported coal, oil and gas
China’s latest military exercises around Taiwan have come to an end. But at some point, Taiwan could face a real Chinese blockade, not just a simulated one. Whether such a blockade ultimately succeeds would depend on many things, but in no small part on something crucial to all modern economies: energy.
