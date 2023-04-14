Home / Industry / Energy /  For Taiwan, as for Ukraine, Energy Security Is Existential
Back

China’s latest military exercises around Taiwan have come to an end. But at some point, Taiwan could face a real Chinese blockade, not just a simulated one. Whether such a blockade ultimately succeeds would depend on many things, but in no small part on something crucial to all modern economies: energy.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout