For Taiwan, as for Ukraine, Energy Security Is Existential
- To counter a potential Chinese blockade, the island needs to wean itself off imported coal, oil and gas
China’s latest military exercises around Taiwan have come to an end. But at some point, Taiwan could face a real Chinese blockade, not just a simulated one. Whether such a blockade ultimately succeeds would depend on many things, but in no small part on something crucial to all modern economies: energy.
Taiwan currently imports nearly all its energy: mostly coal, oil and natural gas. Moreover, while Ukraine was able to integrate its grid with the European Union’s in record time after Russia’s invasion, Taiwan’s island geography largely precludes such a solution.
Luckily, Taiwan is blessed with abundant energetic resources of a different kind: a windy clime and huge geothermal potential. But despite a significant fiscal commitment from Taipei, Taiwan is already falling behind on the government’s goal of generating 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by mid-decade. Getting back on track will probably require both more public spending and potentially painful power sector overhaul.
That isn’t to say that progress in recent years hasn’t been impressive, particularly in solar. Renewables accounted for 23% of total power capacity in 2022, according to consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, up from just 11% in 2017.
In terms of actual generation, however, change has been slower: renewables accounted for just 8% last year, up from 5% in 2017, PwC’s figures show. What is more, the lion’s share comes from “captive" solar, including rooftop installations, rather than from large-scale plants run by independent power producers or the public utility TaiPower.
Part of the problem is wind and solar power’s intermittent nature, which complicates integration with the grid. The government has in fact committed to spending substantial sums on decarbonization, including by upgrading and greening the grid, and on green technology research: 900 billion New Taiwan dollars, equivalent to about $29.5 billion, before 2030. Taipei has also taken steps to directly stimulate demand by requiring large power users to purchase a percentage of their electricity from renewable sources.
There are also political and institutional issues inhibiting faster development. Taiwan experienced major blackouts last spring and summer, due to a combination of factors including an aging grid, high temperatures, and rapid manufacturing growth. But it also has very low power prices compared with many advanced economies. Even after recent hefty tariff increases they still only average around $0.10 a kilowatt-hour, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs. For a cutting edge economy, which imports nearly all its fossil fuels, that is quite low. Even the U.S., with its massive cheap coal and natural-gas reserves, pays an average of nearly $0.13, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Asking companies—and especially residents—to pay more is politically perilous, but would make hitting the government’s renewables target easier by curbing demand growth and narrowing the gap between solar and offshore wind power prices and regular grid rates.
It would also help shore up the finances of the beleaguered public utility TaiPower, which lost the equivalent to $8.8 billion in 2022. Much of that hit was related to last year’s spiking fossil fuel prices. But it is still a major problem because TaiPower is, in theory, responsible for buying excess renewable power generated—above what corporate customers buy directly—at generous special tariff rates. It also means that TaiPower has relatively meager resources left over to invest in new renewable power capacity itself.
More direct fiscal assistance may ultimately be required. The government’s green transition commitment of 900 billion New Taiwan dollars is hefty, but still only amounts to roughly 100 billion New Taiwan dollars a year—about half a percent of 2022 gross domestic product—for an issue that is arguably nearly as existential as military funding.
The energy transition will be pricey everywhere, and more action on tariffs may be unrealistic before the presidential election in early 2024. But Taiwan, even more than most places, has good reasons to foot the bill.
