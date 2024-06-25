Forget shale: Canada’s oil sands are having their moment

The long wait and negative publicity might not have been worth the trouble for supermajors, but a similar move was a lot more consequential for oil and gas producer Ovintiv, which used to be called Encana. It thought it was following the smart money when it spun off its oil-sands producer, focusing its attention on booming shale. Since the spinoff, shares of the unit left with oil sands—Cenovus—has outpaced Ovintiv by 63 percentage points. Over the same period, the four largest Canadian oil-sand producers have appreciated about 84% on average, outpacing an index of the largest U.S. energy companies by 25 percentage points.