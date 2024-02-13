Industry
Fortum picks winner for India solar assets
Summary
- Gentari, a unit of Malaysia’s Petronas, has emerged as the winning bidder for the Indian solar projects of the Finnish firm, totalling 185MW
Gentari Sdn Bhd, a unit of Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company Petronas, has emerged as the winning bidder for the Indian solar projects of Finland’s Fortum Oyj, totalling 185MW, two people aware of the development said.
