NEW DELHI: As part of its green energy push, India has approved 45 solar parks with a cumulative capacity of 37 gigawatt (GW) under the solar park scheme, according to a statement from ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).

Promoting solar parks is part of the government’s playbook, with India’s solar and wind generation recording an all-time high of 43.1GW on 27 July. India has also crossed the 100 GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity.

“Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) organised a webinar on ‘Introduction of new modes in Solar Park Scheme’ as part of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ last week," the statement said.

India’s electricity demand has been growing. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand touched an all-time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July. Also, in a reaffirmation of India’s push for green energy sources, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27 July compared to the previous high of 41.1 GW on 11 June.

“Advisor, MNRE highlighted that solar parks can be developed with projects of all forms of Renewable Energy," the statement said.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power and 60 GW of wind power by 2022.

“The Webinar saw active participation of close to 300 people which include representatives from State Government Departments, CPSUs, State nodal agencies and the public at large," the statement added.

