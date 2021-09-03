Forty five solar parks with 37 GW capacity approved under solar park scheme

India’s electricity demand has been growing. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand touched an all-time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July. Also, in a reaffirmation of India’s push for green energy sources, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27 July compared to the previous high of 41.1 GW on 11 June.

