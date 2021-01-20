Fourth Partner Energy in talks to raise $100 million

Fourth Partner has received interest from Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norfund, which is in talks to infuse $100 million into the firm to fund its growth, said one of the three people mentioned above. “Norfund is bullish on green energy investments in India and has been scouting the market for a bunch of investments. Solar power cost has come down significantly, making it much cheaper for industries to source power from distributed solar power providers than the grid and thus investor interest is growing in this segment," said the second person.