Frackers push into once-dead shale patches as oil nears $100 a barrel

Some of the largest shale companies told investors this past week they plan to remain disciplined on capital spending and limit production growth. But with oil hovering around $90 a barrel, near the highest levels in more than seven years, some peripheral drilling, particularly by smaller companies, is now becoming more feasible even in places like Kansas and Utah, where wells produce far less oil than prolific fields in Texas and New Mexico. The regional revivals show the economic ripple effects when prices surge and mark a turnaround for companies hard-hit by the pandemic.

