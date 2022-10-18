Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Energy /  France and India adopt joint roadmap on green hydrogen

France and India adopt joint roadmap on green hydrogen

2 min read . 08:53 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh with France Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI :Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships and Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday adopted the “Indo-French Roadmap on the Development of Green Hydrogen".

In a statement, the French Embassy said that the France and India believe that decarbonised hydrogen holds immense potential to decarbonise our economies, and both have adopted ambitious national hydrogen strategies. 

On 4th May 2022, on the occasion of their meeting in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear mandate to foster bilateral cooperation on hydrogen.

The adoption of this roadmap delivers on this mandate. It aims to bring the French and Indian hydrogen ecosystems together in order to establish a reliable and sustainable value chain for decarbonised hydrogen and achieve our common goal to be world leaders in decarbonised hydrogen, it said.

On this occasion, Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said, “Today, I am proud to open this ambitious new chapter in the Indo-French partnership for the planet. France and India are teaming up to power the decarbonised hydrogen industry of the future. Coming a few weeks ahead of COP27, it sends a strong message of our two countries’ commitment to a low-carbon future. This ambitious and tangible roadmap will help accelerate our clean energy transitions and meet our carbon neutrality targets."

Through this roadmap, France and India commit to working together on:

1. Establishing a regulatory framework for developing a decarbonised hydrogen value chain, covering production, storage, transportation and consumption.

2. Developing robust carbon-content certification methods to certify the carbon content of decarbonised hydrogen throughout its lifecycle. Knowledge sharing and skill development programmes between certification bodies will be encouraged.

3. Fostering R&D to improve hydrogen technologies. To this end, France and India will facilitate cooperation between their relevant research institutions, including by facilitating visa issuance for researchers.

4. Supporting the industrial partnerships between French and Indian energy industries. France and India will facilitate contacts between economic actors, facilitate administrative procedures, and support pilot projects where suitable.

