France and India adopt joint roadmap on green hydrogen

On this occasion, Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said, “Today, I am proud to open this ambitious new chapter in the Indo-French partnership for the planet. France and India are teaming up to power the decarbonised hydrogen industry of the future. Coming a few weeks ahead of COP27, it sends a strong message of our two countries’ commitment to a low-carbon future. This ambitious and tangible roadmap will help accelerate our clean energy transitions and meet our carbon neutrality targets."