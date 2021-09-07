France’ Lhyfe Labs produces green hydrogen directly from wind power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August announced India’s National Hydrogen Mission in the backdrop of India spending Rs12 trillion annually to meet the energy needs. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. It can be a game-changer for India, which imports 85% of its oil and 53% of gas demand.

