Industry
France’s EDF looks to raise $100 mn to expand smart meter biz
Summary
- The French government-owned company is looking to bid for smart meter contracts in major cities across India
French government-owned utility services provider Électricité de France SA (EDF) is looking to raise more than $100 million for its smart meter platform, three people with knowledge of the development said.
