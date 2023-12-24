France’s EDF looks to raise $100 mn to expand smart meter biz

The government has targeted setting up prepaid smart meters in the country in a bid to ensure financial discipline in the power sector. In a recent written reply to the parliament, the Union minister for power RK Singh said energy accounting and timely collection of dues from government departments, among others, are essential for improving operational and financial efficiency of power distribution companies (discom), and accordingly prepaid smart metering project for government departments and retail consumers have been envisaged to be undertaken on priority as per RDSS guidelines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}