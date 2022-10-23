France’s nuclear reactors malfunction as energy crisis bites5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 06:28 PM IST
- The linchpin of the country’s energy security faces maintenance and pipe-corrosion problems plus labor unrest
France is falling behind in its plans to return the country’s fleet of nuclear reactors to full power this winter after a rash of outages, raising fears that one of Europe’s key sources of electricity won’t be ramped up to counter Russia’s squeeze on the continent’s energy supplies.