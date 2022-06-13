France’s Total joins Qatar as first foreign partner in $30 billion LNG project

The Gulf state project, ranked as the single-largest LNG investment globally, is expected to add additional Western partners in coming weeks, reflecting moves by Qatar to share risk-taking while countries simultaneously diversify their natural-gas supplies. Qatar, already a leading gas exporter, is ramping up output amid a global run up in prices last year, before Russia invaded Ukraine. The U.S. also has pledged to expand exports of the liquefied, shippable form of natural gas to Europe.