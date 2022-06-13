France’s Total joins Qatar as first foreign partner in $30 billion LNG project
- The Mideast natural-gas exporter has pledged to boost output to help meet European demand as the continent pivots from Russia
Qatar tapped French oil giant TotalEnergies SE as its first foreign partner in a $30 billion liquefied natural gas project, as the Persian Gulf emirate pledges to help Europe secure new supplies of gas as it weans itself off Russian energy.
The partnership gives TotalEnergies a roughly 6% equity stake in the initial phase of the project, called North Field East. The offshore field, which Qatar started developing in 2019, is expected to boost the country’s LNG output by more than 60% by 2027. TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné said Sunday the company’s stake in a new joint venture with state-owned QatarEnergy will help boost Europe’s energy security.
The Gulf state project, ranked as the single-largest LNG investment globally, is expected to add additional Western partners in coming weeks, reflecting moves by Qatar to share risk-taking while countries simultaneously diversify their natural-gas supplies. Qatar, already a leading gas exporter, is ramping up output amid a global run up in prices last year, before Russia invaded Ukraine. The U.S. also has pledged to expand exports of the liquefied, shippable form of natural gas to Europe.
Countries including Germany in recent months have turned to Qatar, asking for help in boosting their long-term LNG supplies. That has strengthened Qatar’s position as a sought-after supplier in a tight global market.
TotalEnergies didn’t disclose the value of its investment in North Field East.
Qatar’s energy minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said in prepared remarks Sunday that the deal would help accelerate the global energy transition, referring to a shift away from greenhouse-gas emitting fuels to lower-carbon sources. The North Field East project aims to capture and store carbon to reduce emissions. Governments and energy companies say natural gas will remain a crucial energy source for years to come, while countries also accelerate targets for adopting renewable energy like solar and wind.
