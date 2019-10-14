Adani Gas said on Monday French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at ₹149.63 per share, valuing the stake at ₹41.47 billion ($584.80 million).

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family, according to a statement.

