Adani Gas said on Monday French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion ($584.80 million).

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family, according to a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue