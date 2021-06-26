Mumbai: With the consistent increase in fuel prices , analysts see marketing margins of oil companies rising over the second half of this fiscal, post the weakness the firms saw in the first quarter due to the second wave of covid.

"We see marketing margins for the three oil marketing companies rising strongly over H2FY22E post the weakness in Q1FY22- Q2FY22 due to the second wave of covid. We estimate that marketing margins have jumped to ₹2.5 per litre for petrol and over ₹4 per litre for diesel in the last month," said Centrum Broking in a report on 23 June, adding that average margins for FY22E can rise to ₹3.5-4 per litre for both fuels, supporting steady operating earnings growth (ex-inventory).

Marketing margins have generally remained at healthy levels over the last few years, with deregulation of pricing from explicit government control working well for the most part. However, this has also been aided by reasonably moderate crude prices and no major state elections in the recent past. Marketing margins, and hence, marketing earnings touched elevated levels over the past few years and this streak continued even into FY21, despite the challenges on fuel consumption volumes.

The benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) hit record lows in Q2-Q3FY21, with the wave of global closures weighing on demand while refined supply remained at comfortable levels the world over. However, the stabilisation of covid cases in the US, Western Europe, and China coupled with the gradual reopening of the respective countries in line with vaccination progress has led to gradual demand recovery over the last six months. Singapore GRMs saw a marked improvement in Q4FY21 and analysts expect a gradual margin recovery continuing over the next 12 months.

"We see a moderate improvement in core GRMs over FY22-23E for the three OMCs, with HPCL showing the sharpest improvement over FY21-23E, driven by the expansion at Kochi (including PPU) and the upgrades at the older Mumbai refinery," added Centrum Broking

Fuel consumption is expected to recover sharply in the second half of this fiscal as the second wave abates. The second wave saw fuel consumption slide in April-May 2021 after a good period of recovery over H2FY21. April and May consumption of 17 million tonnes and 15.1 mt, respectively, has declined against the average monthly run rate of 18 mt seen over H2FY21.

However, with the opening up of several states in June and sharper progress of vaccination as positive triggers, analysts believe there could be a very sharp revival in fuel consumption in H2FY22.

