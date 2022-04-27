New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) have kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for three consecutive weeks.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel costs ₹96.67 per litre. Prices were last hiked on April 6.

Prices have been steady after a hike of ₹10 per litre during 22 March-6 April.

Global crude oil prices rose marginally on Tuesday. The June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $105.39 per barrel, higher by 0.38% from its previous close.

Similarly, the June contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose 0.19% to $101.89 per barrel.

Ravindra Rao, head of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said: “Crude trades higher supported by supply concerns as US faces temporary disruptions due to freezing of wells while Russia threatens to stop gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria amid Ruble payment demand."

“However, API weekly report which noted a bigger than expected 4.78 million barrels increase in US crude oil stocks is weighing on the prices. Mixed US economic data and concerns about China’s virus situation has also pressurized prices," he said.

Rao added that crude may remain rangebound amid mixed factors, but the possibility of another rise in US crude stocks may keep pressure on prices.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd was of the view that the price movement remains a testament to the hyper volatility that exists in the market post Covid and post the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session," he said.

