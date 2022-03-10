NEW DELHI : State-run fuel retailers may resume daily price adjustments of petrol and diesel shortly, after a four-month pause, executives of the oil marketing companies said, amid soaring energy prices worldwide.

Suspense, however, continues over how much the fuel retailers will pass on to consumers, given the surge in crude oil prices. Crude prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, with Brent soaring to a near 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel earlier this week. Prices have, however, cooled since then, with Brent trading at $122 on Wednesday.

With assembly elections having ended on Monday, analysts said that oil prices might rise any day.

However, passing on the full extent of the rise in global energy prices to consumers will add to the rising cost of living and depress demand. It may also force the central bank to increase interest rates to control inflation.

Executives at state-run oil marketing companies said the government may shoulder some of the burden of rising international oil prices by cutting excise duties on fuels. Accordingly, while fuel retailers absorb a part of the cost increase, consumers may have to pay a bit more, and the government may cut excise duty on the fuel to cushion the blow. Even states may be asked to reduce value-added tax on fuel to limit the impact on consumers, they said.

One of the executives aware of the development said that while the oil ministry favoured duty cuts, the government may wait for some more time to see how crude prices trend before deciding.

Queries emailed to the spokespeople for the oil ministry remained unanswered till press time. Spokespeople for Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd declined to comment.

A recent research report by HDFC Bank said that the rise in crude prices warrant an increase of ₹15- ₹20 per litre in petrol and diesel prices.

“The under-recovery of OMCs on retail sales of fuels measured as an average of global product prices for the preceding fortnight works out to around ₹12 per litre," said the executive cited above, requesting anonymity.

According to industry estimates, a $1 increase in global crude price should result in about a 45-50 paisa increase in retail fuel prices in the country.

A second person said that OMCs are hoping that the government will cut taxes that will enable them to narrow losses in the current quarter.

Mint had earlier reported that the government is assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel is currently at ₹27.9 a litre and ₹21.8 per litre, respectively, after the duty cut announced in November last year.

Opposition parties have alleged that the price revision was halted in the run-up to the just-concluded state assembly elections, and prices would now surge.

Despite allowing fuel retailers to set prices without government intervention, petrol and diesel retail prices have held steady at a time global prices have surged. India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements.

This is the longest duration fuel retail rates have remained unchanged since the daily price revision began in June 2017. In the national capital, the retail price of petrol on Wednesday was unchanged at ₹95.41 a litre, while diesel was being sold for ₹86.67 per litre.

Hopes of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine after the latter said that it was no longer seeking Nato membership also calmed nerves in the highly volatile crude oil market.

