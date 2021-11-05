This week’s excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel are set to ease logistics costs for businesses and cushion the economy amid high commodity prices, experts and industry representatives said.

The Centre’s excise duty cut— ₹10 a litre on diesel and ₹5 a litre on petrol—was followed by reductions in value-added tax (VAT) by more than a dozen states, bringing further relief for consumers and businesses.

When fuel prices come down, it supports economic growth and eases inflation pressure, said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL Ltd.

“While other things remain the same, reduced fuel price is good from an inflation control perspective because fuel has been one of the fastest-growing components of the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation. It will reduce the transportation cost, which will have a spillover effect on other parts of the economy because the price of most of the things depend on transport, for which a large part of the economy relies on trucks," said Joshi.

The duty cuts save transport expenses for consumers and input costs for businesses. This could help lift corporate profits in the second half of the fiscal year.

After a slow start during the first quarter when several states had imposed mobility curbs, the central government’s excise duty collections, mostly from petrol and diesel, rose sharply in the second quarter. Total collections in the first half of the fiscal crossed ₹1.7 trillion, more than half of the budgeted estimate for the full year, showed official data.

Deepak Sood, secretary-general of lobby group Assocham, said the excise duty cut has come as a relief for businesses as much as the retail consumers. “The measure would limit the cascading effect of the rising energy prices on the industrial value chain, including transport. Industries like paints should benefit directly as petroleum products are one of the key raw materials," Sood said.

India’s logistics cost as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to be at 14%, and the government’s target is to bring it below 10% by 2022.

Industry representatives also welcomed the move to reduce the excessive reliance on fuel taxes in the government’s revenue sources. There is an overwhelming fiscal dependence on the energy sector for revenue, said Pradeep Multani, president of trade and industry body PHDCCI.

“Over the years, the government has treated petrol and diesel taxes as a major source of revenue. However, the world is transiting toward a low-carbon economy. As a result, the energy sector is undergoing a big overhaul. There is a need to find alternative ways to broaden and diversify the tax base away from an emissions-intensive economy," Multani said, adding that the duty cuts will have some positive impact on businesses and the economy. “This action will provide relief to the consumer during the festive season and will reduce some transaction costs for business by easing some inflationary pressure," he said.

However, the relief for businesses and consumers will also hinge on the future movement of global oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate, as the local price of petrol and diesel are set based on their international prices.

