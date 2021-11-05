Fuel tax cut to help cos  pare  input  costs

“Over the years, the government has treated petrol and diesel taxes as a major source of revenue. However, the world is transiting toward a low-carbon economy. As a result, the energy sector is undergoing a big overhaul. There is a need to find alternative ways to broaden and diversify the tax base away from an emissions-intensive economy," Multani said, adding that the duty cuts will have some positive impact on businesses and the economy. “This action will provide relief to the consumer during the festive season and will reduce some transaction costs for business by easing some inflationary pressure," he said.