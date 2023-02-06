Home / Industry / Energy /  G20 countries agree on joint efforts to achieve energy efficiency, security
G20 countries agree on joint efforts to achieve energy efficiency, security

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 02:23 AM IST
Over 150 participants including G20 countries, and nine special invitee guest countries are taking part in the event along with the World Bank, ADB, UNEP and many other international organizations. (ANI)

  • Power ministry said that technical sessions held on energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains among others received good response from the member countries

NEW DELHI : The G20 member countries participating in the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Bengaluru have agreed on collective efforts in priority areas to achieve energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources.

Briefing the media on the deliberations of the first ETWG meeting,  Alok Kumar, secretary, ministry of power said that technical sessions held on energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains among others received good response from the member countries.  

On November 3, 2022, Mint had reported that the G20 summit under India’s presidency is expected to pass a marquee declaration to ensure energy and supply chain security.

The suggestions and recommendations put across at the sessions will lay foundation for the upcoming working group meetings and government will work on these, he said.  In all, four working group meetings have been planned.

Deliberations will resume on Monday regarding priority areas such as universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The three-day event got underway this morning with the keynote address by union minister for power and new and renewable energy RK Singh.

Over 150 participants including G20 countries, and nine special invitee guest countries are taking part in the event along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many other international organizations.

Power minister R.K. Singh has called upon the G20 member countries to join together in countering the challenges posed by global warming and climate change. 

