G20 countries agree on joint efforts to achieve energy efficiency, security
- Power ministry said that technical sessions held on energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains among others received good response from the member countries
NEW DELHI : The G20 member countries participating in the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Bengaluru have agreed on collective efforts in priority areas to achieve energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×