G20 Declaration stresses on sustainable supply chain energy transition2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:23 PM IST
The declaration said that the G20 countries support strong international and national enabling environments to foster innovation, voluntary and mutually agreed technology transfer, and access to low-cost financing
New Delhi: The G20 Leaders' Declaration released on Saturday stresses on the need for a diversified, sustainable, and responsible supply chain for energy transition including for critical minerals.
