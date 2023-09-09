G20 declaration stresses on transparent global market for low-carbon hydrogen

G20 declaration stresses on transparent global market for low-carbon hydrogen1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:41 PM IST
The member countries committed their support towards the acceleration of production, utilization, as well as the development of transparent and resilient global markets for hydrogen produced from zero and low-emission technologies
New Delhi: The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration emphasized the importance of speeding up the transition towards clean, sustainable, and equitable energy, utilizing different methods. They also expressed their backing for the establishment of open and honest international markets for hydrogen generated from zero or low-carbon technologies.