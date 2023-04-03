G20 energy transition working group focusses on collaboration, global cooperation

G20 energy transition working group focusses on collaboration, global cooperation2 min read . 07:02 PM IST
- The proposed formation of global biofuels alliance received wide-ranging support from member countries
NEW DELHI :The second meeting of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) concluded on Monday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with focus on collaboration, global cooperation and commitment for clean energy transition.
“The 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) under India’s G20 Presidency concluded successfully in Gandhinagar, on 3 April, 2023. The two-day meeting witnessed participation of over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, 10 special invitee countries and 14 International Organisations," the Ministry of Power said.
Building on the discussions from the 1st ETWG (held in Bengaluru from February 5-7, 2023), member countries engaged in constructive discussions and deliberations focusing on key priority areas, outlined under India’s Presidency.
“The proposed formation of Global Biofuels Alliance received wide-ranging support from member countries. The other key point of discussion was low-cost financing for energy transition, where member countries discussed about important role of international financial structure including raising the ambitions of multilateral financial institutions and the importance of coordinating actions with Sustainable Finance Working Group, initiated under India’s G20 Presidency," the ministry said.
The member countries also reaffirmed their commitment to energy transition through addressing technology gaps, and there was broad consensus amongst members to align with other global organisations such as Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), Mission Innovation (MI) and RD20 to achieve tangible outcomes. Protecting intellectual property rights in the context of technology transfer was also emphasized. It was also agreed to continue with a focus on deployment of clean mature technologies such as Solar PV and Offshore Wind.
On the sidelines, the meeting was complemented by three side events – ‘Green Hydrogen – Advancing Net Zero Pathways,’ ‘Diversified Renewable Energy Supply Chains for Advancing Energy Transitions’ and ‘Accelerating Cooling as a key enabler towards energy transition’.
The discussions focused on policy, regulatory, and financial frameworks and to promote cooperation amongst G20 nations.
The event also featured an exhibition where India’s first H2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) truck was displayed.
As part of the 2nd ETWG Meeting, delegates visited Gift City, Dandi Kutir and Modhera Sun Temple, the first solar powered village of India. Modhera project uses an innovative concept of grid connected solar system integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The delates also experienced first-hand the rich cultural heritage, art, architecture, culture, and cuisine of Gujarat.
The 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting ended on a note of collaboration and a commitment by member countries to advance the cause of global cooperation in clean energy transition.
The discussions during this Meeting will be taken forward in the 3rd Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from 15-17 May, 2023.