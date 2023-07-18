G20 energy transitions working group meeting in Goa from 19 July

G20 energy transitions working group meeting in Goa from 19 July1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Discussions in the Goa meeting will continue to build on the first three meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai to identify and promote best practices, policies and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition
New Delhi: The fourth Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Goa from 19 July, the ministry of power said on Tuesday. The two-day meeting will bring together over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitee countries, and several international organisations, it added.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×