G20 collaboration crucial to realize full potential of biofuels, says petroleum secretary1 min read 18 May 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Jain called for increased collaboration among G20 countries to accelerate the development of the global biofuels market
New Delhi: It is important that G20 nations work together to tap into the full potential of biofuels to create a more sustainable future, said Pankaj Jain, secretary of ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Pankaj Jain .
