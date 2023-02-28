NEW DELHI : The G20 RIIG Conference on ‘Materials for Sustainable Energy’ will be held on 2-3 March at Ranchi to discuss challenges related to energy materials and devices; solar energy utilisation and photovoltaic technology; and materials and processes for green energy.

“The Conference will elaborate on the critical need for G20 countries and participating International Organisations (IOs) in the area of energy. It will recommend a future roadmap for G20 cooperation and is expected to build partnerships and knowledge sharing," the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The theme of the conference is in line with various Indian and G20 nations’ thrust on alternative energy sources for a green environment.

Chaired by Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary DST and RIIG Chair and coordinated by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the conference will encompass inaugural, technical and valedictory sessions, a plenary lecture on ‘Strategy towards Low-Carbon Transition Driving India towards Net-Zero and a Panel Discussion.

“About 25 foreign delegates from all G20 countries including EU and International Organisations such as International Solar Alliance, are expected to participate in the Conference. About 35 top subject experts are also expected to participate in the Conference as special invitees from various scientific departments/ organisations of Govt. of India and Indian industry. Some of the most eminent experts in the subject area will also be sharing their views during the conference," the ministry said.