G20 RIIG conference to discuss challenges in area of energy
- The conference will elaborate on the critical need for G20 countries and participating international organisations in the area of energy
NEW DELHI : The G20 RIIG Conference on ‘Materials for Sustainable Energy’ will be held on 2-3 March at Ranchi to discuss challenges related to energy materials and devices; solar energy utilisation and photovoltaic technology; and materials and processes for green energy.
