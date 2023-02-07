G2O members agree on different energy transition paths across countries

NEW DELHI : Member countries of G20 agreed that energy transition pathways may be different for different countries.

The first meeting of the G20 Energy Transition Working Group concluded on Monday wherein a clear understanding emerged that fossil fuels would continue to be used in most of the countries in the coming 15 to 20 years to increase the share of renewal energy.

Addressing the media, Alok Kumar, secretary, ministry of power said that the member countries responded positively to the need for energy security and diversified supply chains.

"Participants, however, shared the view that the energy transition pathway should be different for each country depending on its energy base and potential," Said a power ministry statement quoting the secretary.

The power secretary said, it was appreciated that grid inter-connections like India is promoting under "One Sun, One World, One Grid" can lead to better utilisation of available energy sources amongst member countries without much storage capacity. Deliberations stressed the need to focus more on energy efficiency of industries, also to ensure that carbon dioxide emissions increase in a rapid manner.

As regards the session on Universal Access to Clean Energy, Kumar said that the deliberations stressed the need to manage fuel prices and choice of technology to see that everyone on the planet has access to affordable energy. Member countries favoured a people-centric energy transition mechanism, he added.

Delegates complimented India for the mission-mode implementation of 'Soubhagya, Ujala' and 'Ujjwal' energy schemes that led to complete access to electricity, clean cooking, and efficient lighting. The next ETWG meeting is scheduled in the first week of April in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

On the side-lines, India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC), Malaysia to further promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a public sector undertaking under the ministry of power, signed the MoU with the IMT-GT JBC Malaysia coinciding with the India Energy Week celebrations.

As part of this strategic partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation.