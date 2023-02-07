G2O members agree on different energy transition paths across countries
- The power secretary said it was appreciated that grid inter-connections like India is promoting under ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ can lead to better utilisation of available energy sources amongst member countries without much storage capacity
NEW DELHI : Member countries of G20 agreed that energy transition pathways may be different for different countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×