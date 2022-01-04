MUMBAI : State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has completed the acquisition of bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services' (IL&FS) 26% stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), the company said Tuesday.

OTPC is a special purpose vehicle formed between ONGC, Government of Tripura, IL&FS to set up and operate 726.6 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) thermal power plant at Palatana, Tripura. The company has got environmental approval to set up additional 2 units of 363 MW each totaling 1453 MW.

ONGC holds 50% interest in the company in the project that supplies electricity to the northeastern states. Tripura government holds 0.5% while India Infrastructure Fund II holds the balance 23.5%.

With this transaction, IL&FS has resolved a debt of approx. ₹3,656 crore - that formed part of the overall Group debt of approx. ₹99,000 crore, as of October 2018, the company said.

"GAIL and IL&FS Group successfully concluded the transaction wherein GAIL acquired an equity stake of 26% held by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) in ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC), which owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura," said Gail in a statement.

GAIL had in November 2021 got the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for the acquisition.

The Tripura power project was set up to use locally produced natural gas which was otherwise economically unviable to transport gas. The gas to the Tripura project is supplied by ONGC's 55 km pipeline.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.