GAIL completes acquisition of bankrupt IL&FS' 26% stake in OTPC

"GAIL and IL&FS Group successfully concluded the transaction wherein GAIL acquired an equity stake of 26% held by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) in ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC), which owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura," said Gail in a statement.